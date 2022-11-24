We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Alps Electric (APELY) This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Alps Electric (APELY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Alps Electric is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 653 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alps Electric is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APELY's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, APELY has moved about 0.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 30.5% on average. As we can see, Alps Electric is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
nVent Electric (NVT - Free Report) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.4%.
Over the past three months, nVent Electric's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Alps Electric belongs to the Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 33.1% this year, meaning that APELY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, nVent Electric belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. This 28-stock industry is currently ranked #192. The industry has moved -24.5% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Alps Electric and nVent Electric as they could maintain their solid performance.