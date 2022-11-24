We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Ambev (ABEV) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Ambev (ABEV - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Ambev is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 201 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ambev is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABEV's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, ABEV has moved about 4.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 2.8% on average. As we can see, Ambev is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
General Mills (GIS - Free Report) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 22.9%.
Over the past three months, General Mills' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Ambev belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.8% this year, meaning that ABEV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, General Mills belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. This 51-stock industry is currently ranked #64. The industry has moved +5.9% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Ambev and General Mills as they could maintain their solid performance.