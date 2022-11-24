We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Chico's FAS (CHS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Chico's FAS (CHS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Chico's FAS is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 227 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Chico's FAS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHS' full-year earnings has moved 27.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, CHS has moved about 13.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 24% on average. This shows that Chico's FAS is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Walmart (WMT - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.3%.
In Walmart's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Chico's FAS is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #140 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 35.6% so far this year, so CHS is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Walmart falls under the Retail - Supermarkets industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #145. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.7%.
Chico's FAS and Walmart could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.