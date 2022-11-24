We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Hyatt Hotels (H) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Hyatt Hotels (H - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Hyatt Hotels is one of 285 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Hyatt Hotels is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for H's full-year earnings has moved 98.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, H has gained about 0.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -33% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Hyatt Hotels is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Snap-On (SNA - Free Report) . The stock has returned 12% year-to-date.
For Snap-On, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Hyatt Hotels belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 10.1% so far this year, so H is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Snap-On belongs to the Tools - Handheld industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #192. The industry has moved +13.6% year to date.
Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Hyatt Hotels and Snap-On as they attempt to continue their solid performance.