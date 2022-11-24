We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Xeris (XERS), Horizon to Develop Ready-to-Use Teprotumumab
Shares ofXeris Biophamra (XERS - Free Report) are up 3.94% after the company announced entering into a research collaboration and option agreement with Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP - Free Report) to develop the latter’s candidate, teprotumumab.
Horizon’s teprotumumab, marketed under the name Tepezza, was approved by the FDA in January 2020 for treating thyroid eye disease (TED). Tepezza is the first and only approved medicine for TED.
TED is a serious, progressive and vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease associated with proptosis (eye bulging), diplopia (double vision), blurred vision, pain, inflammation and facial disfigurement.
Pursuant to the agreement, Xeris will use XeriJect, its proprietary formulation technology platform to develop an ultra-concentrated, ready-to-use subcutaneous injection of teprotumumab. Horizon will have the option to license the Xeris technology.
Xeris will also receive an upfront payment from Horizon and will be entitled to receive development, regulatory and sales-based milestones and royalties based on future sales if the commercial license option is exercised. The financial terms of the agreement have not yet been disclosed.
Shares of Xeris Biopharma are down 48.5% in the past two year period compared with the industry’s decline of 19.1%.
Xeris is a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing products across various therapies.
We remind investors that the company presently has three commercial products in its portfolio, namely, Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis ("PPP") and Recorlev, approved by the FDA in December 2021 for treating endogenous hypercortisolemia in adults with Cushing’s Syndrome.
