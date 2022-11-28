We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Medical Stocks Lagging BioVie (BIVI) This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has BioVie Inc. (BIVI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
BioVie Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1184 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BioVie Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIVI's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, BIVI has gained about 36% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 17.8% on average. This means that BioVie Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Medical sector, Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 56.1%.
In Immunovant, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, BioVie Inc. belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 217 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 30.3% so far this year, meaning that BIVI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Immunovant, Inc. falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 560 stocks and is ranked #58. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -18.1%.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track BioVie Inc. and Immunovant, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.