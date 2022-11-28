We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Albany International (AIN) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Albany International (AIN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Albany International is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Albany International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIN's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, AIN has gained about 15.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -8.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Albany International is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is O-I Glass (OI - Free Report) . The stock has returned 39.1% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for O-I Glass' current year EPS has increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Albany International belongs to the Textile - Products industry, a group that includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.8% so far this year, meaning that AIN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
O-I Glass, however, belongs to the Glass Products industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #20. The industry has moved -0.9% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Albany International and O-I Glass. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.