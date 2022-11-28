We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is PC Connection (CNXN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has PC Connection (CNXN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
PC Connection is one of 227 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PC Connection is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNXN's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, CNXN has moved about 29.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 24% on average. This means that PC Connection is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Ethan Allen (ETD - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.2%.
Over the past three months, Ethan Allen's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 20%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, PC Connection is a member of the Retail - Computer Hardware industry, which includes 1 individual companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 29.3% so far this year, meaning that CNXN is performing on par in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Ethan Allen falls under the Retail - Home Furnishings industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #152. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -32.6%.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track PC Connection and Ethan Allen. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.