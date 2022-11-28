We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dollar General Q3 Preview: Can Shares Stay Strong?
The Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector has struggled in 2022, underperforming the general market by a fair margin.
A popular company residing in the realm, Dollar General (DG - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil quarterly results on December 1st, before the market open.
Dollar General offers a wider selection of merchandise, including consumable items, seasonal items, home products, and apparel.
Currently, the company sports a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) with an overall VGM Score of a C.
How does everything else stack up? Let’s take a closer look.
Share Performance & Valuation
DG shares have been a brighter spot in an otherwise dim market in 2022, up 10% and outperforming the S&P 500.
Over the last month, however, shares have modestly lagged behind the S&P 500’s 5% gain.
DG shares currently trade at a 22.2X forward earnings multiple, above the 20.9X five-year median but below its Zacks sector average.
The company carries a Style Score of a B for Value.
Quarterly Estimates
Analysts have been bullish in their earnings outlook over the last several months, with the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $2.55 indicating a 22.6% Y/Y uptick in earnings.
DG’s top-line is also in solid health; the Zacks Consensus Sales Estimate of $9.4 billion suggests an improvement of more than 10% Y/Y.
Quarterly Performance
DG has posted solid quarterly results as of late, exceeding earnings and revenue estimates in back-to-back quarters.
In its latest print, the company registered a 1.7% bottom-line beat paired with a marginal 0.3% sales surprise. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.
Putting Everything Together
DG shares are well in the green year-to-date but have modestly lagged behind the S&P 500 over the last month.
Shares trade above the five-year median forward earnings multiple and slightly below the Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector average.
Analysts have taken a bullish stance regarding the quarter to be reported, with estimates indicating Y/Y upticks in both revenue and earnings.
Further, the company has posted strong quarterly results as of late, exceeding earnings and revenue estimates in back-to-back quarters.
Heading into the release, Dollar General (DG - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) with an Earnings ESP Score of 1.6%.