Are Investors Undervaluing Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is Modine Manufacturing (MOD - Free Report) . MOD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.03, which compares to its industry's average of 22.47. Over the last 12 months, MOD's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.29 and as low as 4.54, with a median of 6.60.
We should also highlight that MOD has a P/B ratio of 2.44. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. MOD's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.47. Within the past 52 weeks, MOD's P/B has been as high as 2.49 and as low as 0.87, with a median of 1.31.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. MOD has a P/S ratio of 0.5. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.77.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Modine Manufacturing is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MOD feels like a great value stock at the moment.