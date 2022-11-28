We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging HF Sinclair (DINO) This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is HF Sinclair (DINO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
HF Sinclair is one of 249 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. HF Sinclair is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DINO's full-year earnings has moved 19% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, DINO has moved about 97.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 42.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that HF Sinclair is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Valero Energy (VLO - Free Report) . The stock has returned 84.3% year-to-date.
In Valero Energy's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, HF Sinclair belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #175 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.3% so far this year, so DINO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Valero Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #23. The industry has moved +48.6% year to date.
HF Sinclair and Valero Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.