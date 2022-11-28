We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MOD or GNTX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Automotive - Original Equipment sector might want to consider either Modine (MOD - Free Report) or Gentex (GNTX - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Modine and Gentex are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #4 (Sell), respectively, right now. This means that MOD's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
MOD currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.12, while GNTX has a forward P/E of 20.78. We also note that MOD has a PEG ratio of 0.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GNTX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.25.
Another notable valuation metric for MOD is its P/B ratio of 2.46. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, GNTX has a P/B of 3.32.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to MOD's Value grade of A and GNTX's Value grade of C.
MOD is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that MOD is likely the superior value option right now.