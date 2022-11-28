We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why It Is Apt to Retain Xylem (XYL) in Your Portfolio
Xylem Inc. (XYL - Free Report) is benefiting from strong backlogs owing to the underlying demand despite headwinds from cost inflation and higher strategic investments. Demand for its products remains robust owing to the essential nature of its business. Also, pricing actions to mitigate cost inflation are supporting its bottom line.
Xylem anticipates 2022 revenues to increase approximately 4% on a reported basis and 9-10% on an organic basis from the prior-year levels. XYL had earlier expected organic revenues and reported revenues to increase 8-10% and 3-5%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. Xylem’s Water Infrastructure segment is benefiting from robust transport demand in Western Europe, effective price realization and healthy activity in the wastewater utility business in the United States and Western Europe.
Strong price realization and backlog execution in the industrial, commercial and residential end markets are aiding its Applied Water segment. Measurement & Control Solutions is benefiting from strong demand in the advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) end market and a modest improvement in chip supply.
XYL is committed to rewarding its shareholders handsomely with dividend payments and share buybacks. In the first nine months of 2022, Xylem paid out dividends worth $163 million, up 7.2% year over year. It also repurchased shares worth $52 million in the same period. The dividend rate was hiked 7% in February 2022.
In light of the above-mentioned positives, we believe, investors should hold on to the Xylem stock for now, as suggested by its current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In the past six months, the stock has surged 32.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 9.2%.
