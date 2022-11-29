We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) closed at $134.35, marking a -1.75% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.54% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.45% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 7.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.54% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $3.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.77 billion, up 15.41% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.73 per share and revenue of $128.49 billion, which would represent changes of -23.63% and +5.62%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.66 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.68, so we one might conclude that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.35 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow JPM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.