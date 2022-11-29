We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FedEx (FDX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, FedEx (FDX - Free Report) closed at $173.21, marking a -1.98% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.54% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the package delivery company had gained 10.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 10.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.54%.
FedEx will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.78, down 42.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.56 billion, up 0.38% from the year-ago period.
FDX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.34 per share and revenue of $95.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -30.42% and +2.64%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FedEx. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FedEx is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note FedEx's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.33. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.33.
Also, we should mention that FDX has a PEG ratio of 1.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.