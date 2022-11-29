We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Petrobras (PBR) Withdraws From Regap Refinery Sale Process
Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) recently announced an end to the sale process of its Gabriel Passos refinery (Regap) situated in Brazil's southeastern state of Minas Gerais.
The cancellation was a result of the sale conditions of the presented proposal being lower than PBR's economic and financial evaluation. The details of the offer were not disclosed. Moreover, the Brazilian state-owned oil major stated that it would "assess the appropriate time to start a new competitive process" to sell the refining facility.
Petrobras had commenced the binding phase related to the sale of the 166,000 barrels per day Regap facility and associated logistical assets in December 2019. Assets related to the refinery make up about 7% of Brazil’s total refining capacity, including more than 720 km of pipelines.
Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., or Petrobras S.A., is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America. PBR’s activities include the exploration, exploitation and production of oil from reservoir wells, shale and other rocks, as well as refining, processing, trading and transportation.
