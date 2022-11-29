We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (BSMX) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Santander Mexico (BSMX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Santander Mexico is one of 885 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Santander Mexico is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSMX's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, BSMX has moved about 6.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 11.8%. This means that Santander Mexico is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Finance sector, CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR (CAIXY - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 30.5%.
For CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Santander Mexico belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 67 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4% this year, meaning that BSMX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Santander Mexico and CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.