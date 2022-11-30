We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
2 High Income ETFs Crushing the S&P 500
2022 been a very challenging year for income-hungry investors who earlier relied on bonds. Some ETFs that use options to hedge against market losses and pay juicy dividends have been quite popular with investors.
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI - Free Report) aims to construct a diversified, low volatility portfolio of about 125 stocks. It generates additional income by writing out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options.
The actively managed ETF currently has an attractive 12-month rolling dividend yield of about 10%. Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) AbbVie (ABBV - Free Report) are among its top holdings.
The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO - Free Report) also aims to provide high income from both dividends and covered calls. Its managers pick about 25 high-quality large-cap companies with a history of dividend growth, and then write covered calls on individual stocks for extra income.
DIVO’s current distribution rate is close to 5%. UnitedHealth Group (UNH - Free Report) and McDonald's (MCD - Free Report) are its top holdings.
Both these products have significantly outperformed the broader market this year and taken in a lot of cash. To learn more about these ETFs, please watch the short video above.