UiPath (PATH) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
UiPath, Inc. (PATH - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 1, after market close.
Let’s check out the expectations in detail.
Q3 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $248.1 million, indicating 12.3% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. The expected increase might have been driven by segmental strength.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the License segment’s revenues is pegged at $115 million, indicating 2.7% growth from the prior-year fiscal period’s reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Maintenance & Support segment’s revenues is pegged at $125 million, indicating a 28% increase from the prior-year fiscal period’s reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Services & Other segment’s revenues is pegged at $12.6 million, indicating a 12.2% improvement from the prior-year fiscal period’s actuals.
Rising expenses are likely to have weighed on PATH’s bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at a loss of 4 cents per share.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for UiPath this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is precisely the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
UiPath has an Earnings ESP of +151.85% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
