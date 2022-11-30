We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Mills (GIS) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know
General Mills (GIS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $82.84, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had gained 1.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 4.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.83%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from General Mills as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect General Mills to post earnings of $1.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.06%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.13 billion, up 2.07% from the year-ago period.
GIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.09 per share and revenue of $19.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.81% and +2.68%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% higher within the past month. General Mills currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, General Mills is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.82, which means General Mills is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that GIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.81 as of yesterday's close.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.