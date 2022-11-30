We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MongoDB (MDB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
MongoDB (MDB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $142.30, moving -0.84% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.
Heading into today, shares of the database platform had lost 21.6% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.83% in that time.
MongoDB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 6, 2022. In that report, analysts expect MongoDB to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 54.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $302.39 million, up 33.28% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.31 per share and revenue of $1.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +47.46% and +37.64%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% lower. MongoDB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
