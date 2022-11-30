We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has The Chef's Warehouse (CHEF) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Chefs' Warehouse is one of 201 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Chefs' Warehouse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHEF's full-year earnings has moved 10.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that CHEF has returned about 14.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -3.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Chefs' Warehouse is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Industrias Bachoco (IBA - Free Report) . The stock has returned 22.8% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Industrias Bachoco's current year EPS has increased 11.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Chefs' Warehouse belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 51 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.1% this year, meaning that CHEF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Industrias Bachoco belongs to the Food - Meat Products industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #167. The industry has moved -16.8% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Chefs' Warehouse and Industrias Bachoco. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.