Is Bunge Limited (BG) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Bunge (BG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Bunge is one of 242 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bunge is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BG's full-year earnings has moved 9.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, BG has moved about 11.6% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of -1.9%. As we can see, Bunge is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, SQM (SQM - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 87.5%.
The consensus estimate for SQM's current year EPS has increased 3.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Bunge belongs to the Agriculture - Products industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.4% so far this year, meaning that BG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, SQM falls under the Fertilizers industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #154. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +26.1%.
Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Bunge and SQM. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.