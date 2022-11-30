We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is DICE Therapeutics (DICE) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (DICE - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
DICE Therapeutics, Inc. is one of 1184 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DICE's full-year earnings has moved 11.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that DICE has returned about 32.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 18%. This shows that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1%.
The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies' current year EPS has increased 14.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, DICE Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 560 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 18.5% this year, meaning that DICE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Intra-Cellular Therapies is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on DICE Therapeutics, Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies as they attempt to continue their solid performance.