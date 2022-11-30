We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Bel Fuse (BELFB) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Bel Fuse (BELFB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Bel Fuse is one of 653 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bel Fuse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BELFB's full-year earnings has moved 29.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that BELFB has returned about 171.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 32.9%. This shows that Bel Fuse is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Super Micro Computer (SMCI - Free Report) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 108.2%.
The consensus estimate for Super Micro Computer's current year EPS has increased 30.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Bel Fuse is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #137 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 37.4% this year, meaning that BELFB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Super Micro Computer belongs to the Computer- Storage Devices industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #53. The industry has moved -25.9% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Bel Fuse and Super Micro Computer. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.