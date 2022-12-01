We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $485.19, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.21%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 0.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.66% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lockheed Martin as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $7.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.25 billion, up 2.94% from the year-ago period.
LMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $21.68 per share and revenue of $65.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.2% and -2.69%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% higher. Lockheed Martin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.33. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.75.
We can also see that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 3.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.