Should Vanguard S&P MidCap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Vanguard S&P MidCap 400 Growth ETF (
IVOG Quick Quote IVOG - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/09/2010.
The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $767.03 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Growth
With market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion, mid cap companies usually contain higher growth prospects than large cap companies, and are considered less risky than their small cap counterparts. Thus, companies that fall under this category provide a stable and growth-heavy investment.
While growth stocks do boast higher than average sales and earnings growth rates, and they are expected to grow faster than the wider market, investors should note these kinds of stocks have higher valuations. Additionally, growth stocks have a greater level of risk associated with them. Compared to value stocks, growth stocks are a safer bet in a strong bull market, but don't perform as strongly in almost all other financial environments.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.15%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.55%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 19.60% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Information Technology round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Targa Resources Corp. (
TRGP Quick Quote TRGP - Free Report) accounts for about 1.51% of total assets, followed by Carlisle Cos. Inc. ( CSL Quick Quote CSL - Free Report) and Steel Dynamics Inc. ( STLD Quick Quote STLD - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 11.73% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
IVOG seeks to match the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index before fees and expenses. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of growth stocks of medium-size U.S. companies.
The ETF has lost about -13.83% so far this year and is down about -10.50% in the last one year (as of 12/01/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $153.70 and $211.48.
The ETF has a beta of 1.09 and standard deviation of 28.04% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 235 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Vanguard S&P MidCap 400 Growth ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, IVOG is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Growth area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Vanguard MidCap Growth ETF (
VOT Quick Quote VOT - Free Report) and the iShares Russell MidCap Growth ETF ( IWP Quick Quote IWP - Free Report) track a similar index. While Vanguard MidCap Growth ETF has $10.05 billion in assets, iShares Russell MidCap Growth ETF has $12.37 billion. VOT has an expense ratio of 0.07% and IWP charges 0.23%. Bottom-Line
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Zacks ETF Center.
Zacks ETF Center.
