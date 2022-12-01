Back to top

American Airlines (AAL) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

From a technical perspective, American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. AAL recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of AAL have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 6.3%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that AAL could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account AAL's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 9 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch AAL for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


