Has A10 Networks (ATEN) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has A10 Networks (ATEN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
A10 Networks is one of 655 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. A10 Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATEN's full-year earnings has moved 3.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, ATEN has gained about 12.9% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 29.5%. This means that A10 Networks is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Celestica (CLS - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.3%.
For Celestica, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, A10 Networks belongs to the Communication - Network Software industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 34.4% so far this year, meaning that ATEN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Celestica belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #3. The industry has moved +12.5% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to A10 Networks and Celestica as they could maintain their solid performance.