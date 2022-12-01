We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Andritz (ADRZY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Andritz (ADRZY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Andritz is one of 219 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Andritz is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADRZY's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that ADRZY has returned about 4.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -8.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Andritz is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is CECO Environmental (CECO - Free Report) . The stock is up 94.5% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental's current year EPS has increased 15.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Andritz belongs to the Industrial Services industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.3% so far this year, so ADRZY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, CECO Environmental falls under the Pollution Control industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #32. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -6.3%.
Andritz and CECO Environmental could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.