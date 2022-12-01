We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Frontline (FRO) This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Frontline (FRO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Frontline is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 138 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Frontline is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FRO's full-year earnings has moved 112.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, FRO has moved about 95.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 11% on average. This shows that Frontline is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Euronav NV (EURN - Free Report) . The stock is up 119.4% year-to-date.
In Euronav NV's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 200% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Frontline belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #130 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 36.3% so far this year, so FRO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Euronav NV is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Frontline and Euronav NV. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.