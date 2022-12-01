We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BCH vs. IBN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Banks - Foreign stocks are likely familiar with Banco De Chile (BCH - Free Report) and ICICI Bank Limited (IBN - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Banco De Chile has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while ICICI Bank Limited has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that BCH likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than IBN has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
BCH currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.23, while IBN has a forward P/E of 22.17. We also note that BCH has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. IBN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.02.
Another notable valuation metric for BCH is its P/B ratio of 1.85. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, IBN has a P/B of 3.28.
Based on these metrics and many more, BCH holds a Value grade of B, while IBN has a Value grade of C.
BCH sticks out from IBN in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that BCH is the better option right now.