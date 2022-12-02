We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Can High Income ETFs Stay Hot in 2023?
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Christian Magoon, founder & CEO of Amplify ETFs, about strategies for investors seeking income and growth.
The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO - Free Report) has significantly outperformed the broader indexes and doubled its assets this year. Its managers pick about 25 high-quality large-cap companies with a history of dividend growth, and then write covered calls on individual stocks for extra income.
DIVO’s current distribution rate is close to 5%. Blue-chip stocks like UnitedHealth Group (UNH - Free Report) , Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) and McDonald's (MCD - Free Report) are its top holdings.
The Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (IDVO - Free Report) follows the same approach as DIVO but using international stocks. The Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NDIV - Free Report) comes with a 9.4% distribution rate.
The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT - Free Report) and the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK - Free Report) have been out-of-favor this year. Should investors look at these beaten-down areas now?
As the transition to electric vehicles accelerates, battery demand is soaring, amid concerns about shortages. BATT owns a basket of green energy mining, battery tech and electric vehicle companies. Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) is among its top holdings.
Crypto-related stock ETFs have taken a beating this year. BLOK, the largest blockchain ETF, is down about 60% year-to-date. What does FTX implosion mean for blockchain companies?
Tune in to the podcast to learn more about these ETFs.
