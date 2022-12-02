We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $149.25, moving +0.06% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.
Coming into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 12.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 7.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.55%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.57, down 5.42% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.52 billion, down 2.07% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.83 per share and revenue of $79.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.34% and -0.98%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% lower. Procter & Gamble is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Procter & Gamble currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.6, which means Procter & Gamble is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
It is also worth noting that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.61 as of yesterday's close.
The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
