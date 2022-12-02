We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) closed at $35.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 10.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 10.41% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.
Delta Air Lines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post earnings of $1.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 413.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.7 billion, up 34.06% from the year-ago period.
DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.89 per share and revenue of $48.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +170.83% and +62.31%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Delta Air Lines currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Delta Air Lines is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.23. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.89.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.