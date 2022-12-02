We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $274.49, moving +1.52% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 14.51% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 5.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.26, down 3.08% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.68 billion, up 8.06% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.71 per share and revenue of $6.24 billion, which would represent changes of -5.04% and +9.33%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.34% lower. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 57.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.2, which means Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 4.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ISRG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.