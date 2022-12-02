Is WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend ETF (DLN) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend ETF (
DLN Quick Quote DLN - Free Report) was launched on 06/16/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.
Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.
However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.
Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.
Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is managed by Wisdomtree. DLN has been able to amass assets over $3.84 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Index before fees and expenses.
The WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the U.S. dividend-paying market.
Cost & Other Expenses
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.28% for DLN, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 2.39%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
Representing 17.90% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Healthcare sector; Consumer Staples and Information Technology round out the top three.
When you look at individual holdings, Microsoft Corp (
MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) accounts for about 4.22% of the fund's total assets, followed by Exxon Mobil Corp ( XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) and Apple Inc ( AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) .
Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 26.94% of DLN's total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has lost about -0.51% and was up about 6.97% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 12/02/2022), respectively. DLN has traded between $55.26 and $66.91 during this last 52-week period.
DLN has a beta of 0.90 and standard deviation of 23.57% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 299 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.
IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (
IWD Quick Quote IWD - Free Report) tracks Russell 1000 Value Index and the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV Quick Quote VTV - Free Report) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $55.75 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $108.01 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.18% and VTV charges 0.04%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.
Bottom Line
