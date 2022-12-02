Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 2nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ - Free Report) is a vehicle rental company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Moody's Corporation (MCO - Free Report) is an integrated risk assessment firm. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 60 days.

PCB Bancorp (PCB - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


