Reasons Why You Should Bet on Gambling.com (GAMB) Stock Now
Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB - Free Report) is a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry that has performed extremely well over the past six months. The stock has gained 23.5% against the 4.1% decline of the industry it belongs to and the 2.8% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 index.
GAMB has a strong operating model, which is helping it to derive healthy margins and free cash inflow consistently. It has been improving its pricing power by increasing new depositing customers.
Let’s take a look at some other factors that make GAMB an attractive pick
Solid Rank: Gambling.com currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy) offer attractive investment opportunities. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Northward Estimate Revisions: The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Two estimates for 2022 have moved north over the past 60 days versus no southward revisions, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. Over the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has climbed nearly 1.4%.
Positive Earnings Surprise History: Gambling.com has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the consensus mark in three of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 135%.
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH - Free Report) and Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN - Free Report) .
Booz Allencarries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. BAH has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.9%.
Booz Allen delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8% on average.
Cross Country Healthcare is currently a Zacks #2 Ranked stock. CCRN has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6%.
CCRN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1% on average.