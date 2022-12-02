We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy GasLog Partners (GLOP) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
GasLog Partners (GLOP - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GLOP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 3.72 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 4.50. Over the last 12 months, GLOP's Forward P/E has been as high as 5.71 and as low as 2.27, with a median of 3.68.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is GLOP's P/B ratio of 0.65. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.18. Over the past 12 months, GLOP's P/B has been as high as 0.68 and as low as 0.30, with a median of 0.46.
Another great Transportation - Shipping stock you could consider is KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP - Free Report) , which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.
Furthermore, KNOT Offshore Partners holds a P/B ratio of 0.66 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.18. KNOP's P/B has been as high as 1.06, as low as 0.66, with a median of 0.91 over the past 12 months.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that GasLog Partners and KNOT Offshore Partners are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GLOP and KNOP feels like a great value stock at the moment.