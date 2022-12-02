We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is GlycoMimetics (GLYC - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
GlycoMimetics is one of 1185 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GlycoMimetics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLYC's full-year earnings has moved 12.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, GLYC has returned 48.6% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 15.7%. As we can see, GlycoMimetics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX - Free Report) . The stock is up 26.6% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Axonics Modulation Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, GlycoMimetics belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 218 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 27.8% so far this year, so GLYC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Axonics Modulation Technologies falls under the Medical Info Systems industry. Currently, this industry has 49 stocks and is ranked #146. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -64.4%.
Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on GlycoMimetics and Axonics Modulation Technologies as they attempt to continue their solid performance.