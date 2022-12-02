Back to top

Is HarleyDavidson (HOG) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Harley-Davidson (HOG - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Harley-Davidson is one of 124 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Harley-Davidson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOG's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, HOG has moved about 25.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 41.2% on average. This means that Harley-Davidson is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Paccar (PCAR - Free Report) . The stock has returned 20% year-to-date.

For Paccar, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Harley-Davidson is a member of the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 45% so far this year, meaning that HOG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Paccar is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Harley-Davidson and Paccar. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.


