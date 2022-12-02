We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Fidus Investment (FDUS) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Fidus Investment (FDUS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Fidus Investment is one of 884 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fidus Investment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FDUS' full-year earnings has moved 7.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, FDUS has returned 10% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 9.9%. This means that Fidus Investment is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Coastal Financial Corporation (CCB - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.2%.
For Coastal Financial Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Fidus Investment belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry, a group that includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.6% so far this year, so FDUS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Coastal Financial Corporation falls under the Banks - West industry. Currently, this industry has 34 stocks and is ranked #20. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -29.6%.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Fidus Investment and Coastal Financial Corporation. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.