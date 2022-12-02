We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Editas (EDIT) Down 13.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Editas Medicine (EDIT - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 13.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Editas due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Editas' Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Pipeline in Focus
Editas incurred a loss of 81 cents per share in the third quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 87 cents. The company reported a loss of 57 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Collaboration, and other research and development revenues, comprising the company’s top line, were $0.04 million in the reported quarter compared with $6.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues was $6 million.
Quarter in Detail
In third-quarter 2022, research and development expenses were $41.3 million, up 40.9% from the year-ago figure, owing to higher expenses related to clinical studies.
General and administrative expenses were $16.2 million in the third quarter, which remained flat year over year.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates review.
VGM Scores
Currently, Editas has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It comes with little surprise Editas has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.
Performance of an Industry Player
Editas is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Over the past month, Myriad Genetics (MYGN - Free Report) , a stock from the same industry, has gained 28.9%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended September 2022 more than a month ago.
Myriad reported revenues of $156.4 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -6.5%. EPS of -$0.19 for the same period compares with -$0.02 a year ago.
For the current quarter, Myriad is expected to post a loss of $0.15 per share, indicating a change of -650% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -80.6% over the last 30 days.
The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) for Myriad. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of F.