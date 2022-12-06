Should Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (
RSP Quick Quote RSP - Free Report) was launched on 04/24/2003, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $34.28 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Blend
Large cap companies usually have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Blend ETFs usually hold a mix of growth and value stocks as well as stocks that exhibit both value and growth characteristics.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.20%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.64%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 14.90% of the portfolio. Industrials and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Epam Systems Inc (
EPAM Quick Quote EPAM - Free Report) accounts for about 0.27% of total assets, followed by Enphase Energy Inc ( ENPH Quick Quote ENPH - Free Report) and Etsy Inc ( ETSY Quick Quote ETSY - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 2.54% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
RSP seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index before fees and expenses. The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index equally weights the stocks in the S&P 500 Index.
The ETF has lost about -7.34% so far this year and is down about -2.55% in the last one year (as of 12/05/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $127.28 and $164.20.
The ETF has a beta of 1.06 and standard deviation of 26.45% for the trailing three-year period. With about 504 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RSP is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (
IVV Quick Quote IVV - Free Report) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY Quick Quote SPY - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $311.42 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $385.29 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%. Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
