Smartsheet (SMAR) Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Rise

Smartsheet ( SMAR Quick Quote SMAR - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP loss of 1 cent per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 14 cents per share. The company reported loss of 3 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues surged 38% year over year to $199.6 million and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%. The upside was driven by strength in both subscription and services revenues. Subscription revenues (93% of total revenues) increased 40% year over year to $186.1 million. Professional Services revenues (7% of total revenues) rose 12% year over year to $13.5 million. Calculated billings in the reported quarter jumped 36% year over year to $219.6 million. Quarterly, and semi-annual billings represented about 3% while multi-year billings represented less than 1% of total billings reported in the quarter Following the earnings announcement, shares of Smartsheet jumped 16.6% and closed at $37.90 on Dec 2. In the past year, shares have declined 42.7% compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 58.8%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research User Base Increases Y/Y
Smartsheet ended the reported quarter with more than 11.7 million users.
In the quarter under review, the number of customers with annualized contract value (ACV) of $5,000 or higher increased 23% year over year to 17,446. The number of customers with ACV of $50,000 or higher surged 43% year over year to 2,962. The number of customers with ACV of $100,000 or higher soared 55% year over year to 1,346. Smartsheet’s net dollar retention rate was 129% in the reported quarter. The company’s average ACV per domain-based customer increased 25% year over year to $7,951. Operating Details
Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 100 basis points (bps) to 81% on a year-over-year basis. Subscription gross margin was 87%, contracted 100 bps year over year. Professional Services margin was 10% compared with 16% reported earlier.
Total operating expenses surged 31.8% year over year to $199.3 million. Non-GAAP operating loss was $4.3 million, wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $2.7 million.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Oct 31, Smartsheet’s cash & cash equivalents were $194.4 million.
Net free cash outflow was $4.6 million compared with $6.3 million reported in the prior year quarter. Guidance
For fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, Smartsheet expects revenues between $205 million and $207 million. This indicates growth of 30-32% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Non-GAAP operating loss is expected between breakeven and $2 million, while non-GAAP net loss is anticipated to be between breakeven and 2 cents per share.
For fiscal 2023, Smartsheet now anticipates revenues between $760 million and $762 million, which indicates growth of 38% from the prior fiscal year. Earlier, the company expected revenues to be in the range of $750-$755 million. Calculated billings for the current fiscal year are expected between $878 million and $885 million. The company now expects a non-GAAP operating loss of $43-$45 million. Non-GAAP net loss is now anticipated between 30 cents and 31 cents per share. Free cash flow expected to be around $5 million. Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
Smartsheet currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Arista Networks ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , Blackbaud ( BLKB Quick Quote BLKB - Free Report) and Plexus ( PLXS Quick Quote PLXS - Free Report) . Arista Networks and Plexus currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Blackbaud carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.37 per share, up 8.2% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated at 17.5%.
Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 12.7%. Shares of ANET have increased 11% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.59 per share, up 1.6% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated at 4%.
Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 4.9%. Shares of BLKB have declined 19.6% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Plexus’ fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.98 per share, up 8.9% in the past 60 days.
Plexus’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, the average being 17.5%. Shares of PLXS have increased 19.9% in the past year.
