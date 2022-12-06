We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Accenture (ACN) Announces the Acquisition of Fiftyfive5
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) announced that it acquired the customer insights and advisory company, Fiftyfive5, for an undisclosed amount.
Established in 2010, Fiftyfive5 offers customer insight-driven strategy, customer insight-optimized execution and performance measurement for brands. The company’s expertise includes opportunity identification, brand strategy and positioning, innovation, category strategy (channel, shopper, retail & loyalty), pricing, CX and experience measurement and brand comms tracking. It serves clients across consumer goods & services, health & public services, financial services, travel, digital, communications & media, and technology.
Accenture’s Platter
Fiftyfive5, with its 200 employees across New Zealand, Australia and Singapore, is now a part of Accenture Song, formerly Accenture Interactive.
Its addition is expected to strengthen Accenture’s capabilities across product innovation, commerce, marketing, sales and service, helping the company to strengthen its foothold in the growing global customer analytics market, which, according to Skyline Market Research LLP, doing business as Market Study Report will reach $28.7 billion by 2026, growing more than 18.2% over the 2020-2026 period.
Mark Green, Accenture Song’s Australia and New Zealand lead, said, “Fiftyfive5’s addition is timely. The team boasts powerful insights and deep customer understanding, which will significantly enhance Accenture Song’s customer intelligence capability. Importantly, Fiftyfive5 brings top talent, and we cannot wait to see what they can add to our growing team."
The Stock’s Performance
Accenture’s shares have lost 17.1% in the past year compared with the 12.3% fall of the industry it belongs to and the 12.8% decline of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Accenture PLC Price
Accenture PLC price | Accenture PLC Quote
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Accenture currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH - Free Report) and Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN - Free Report) .
Booz Allen carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. BAH has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Booz Allen delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8% on average.
Cross Country Healthcare carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, currently. CCRN has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6%.
CCRN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1% on average.