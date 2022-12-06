Back to top

Accenture (ACN) Announces the Acquisition of Fiftyfive5

Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) announced that it acquired the customer insights and advisory company, Fiftyfive5, for an undisclosed amount.

Established in 2010, Fiftyfive5 offers customer insight-driven strategy, customer insight-optimized execution and performance measurement for brands. The company’s expertise includes opportunity identification, brand strategy and positioning, innovation, category strategy (channel, shopper, retail & loyalty), pricing, CX and experience measurement and brand comms tracking. It serves clients across consumer goods & services, health & public services, financial services, travel, digital, communications & media, and technology.

Accenture’s Platter

Fiftyfive5, with its 200 employees across New Zealand, Australia and Singapore, is now a part of Accenture Song, formerly Accenture Interactive.

Its addition is expected to strengthen Accenture’s capabilities across product innovation, commerce, marketing, sales and service, helping the company to strengthen its foothold in the growing global customer analytics market, which, according to Skyline Market Research LLP, doing business as Market Study Report will reach $28.7 billion by 2026, growing more than 18.2% over the 2020-2026 period.

Mark Green, Accenture Song’s Australia and New Zealand lead, said, “Fiftyfive5’s addition is timely. The team boasts powerful insights and deep customer understanding, which will significantly enhance Accenture Song’s customer intelligence capability. Importantly, Fiftyfive5 brings top talent, and we cannot wait to see what they can add to our growing team."

Accenture’s shares have lost 17.1% in the past year compared with the 12.3% fall of the industry it belongs to and the 12.8% decline of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

