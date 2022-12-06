We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Gilead Sciences (GILD - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Gilead Sciences is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1183 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Gilead Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GILD's full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, GILD has returned 22.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -15.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Gilead Sciences is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
HealthEquity (HQY - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 48.1%.
Over the past three months, HealthEquity's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Gilead Sciences belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 558 individual companies and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 15.1% so far this year, so GILD is performing better in this area.
HealthEquity, however, belongs to the Medical Services industry. Currently, this 70-stock industry is ranked #138. The industry has moved -28.8% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Gilead Sciences and HealthEquity. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.