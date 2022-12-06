We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Honeywell (HON), Nexceris Expand Partnership on EV Safety
Honeywell International (HON - Free Report) has expanded its partnership with Li-ion Tamer lithium-ion gas detection solutions developer, Nexceris, to enhance the safety of electric vehicles (EVs). The two companies will develop sensor-based solutions to prevent thermal runaway in EV batteries, which can cause fire due to extremely high temperatures within the battery cell.
With automakers rapidly transitioning to EVs as part of their sustainability initiatives, the safety of these vehicles is imperative. There is also growing demand for EVs, which doubled in 2021 from the previous year to nearly 7 million, per a statement released by HON.
Although rarely, the lithium-ion batteries that most EVs use can sometimes cause fire, risking lives. As part of the collaboration, Nexceris will develop an enhanced suite of battery monitoring sensors. This will help automotive manufacturers strengthen their battery health monitoring systems through early detection of thermal runaway conditions. HON’s battery sensors and gas detection monitoring portfolio and manufacturing expertise will help alleviate risks of thermal runaway.
Honeywell International Inc. Price
Honeywell International Inc. price | Honeywell International Inc. Quote
Honeywell and Nexceris will team up with global vehicle manufacturers to supply them with advanced gas detection solutions in EV battery packs. This would allow for early intervention in case any risk arises from the lithium-ion batteries in EVs.
Back in 2020, Honeywell and Nexceris partnered to address safety concerns in lithium-ion battery system for energy storage applications. Honeywell's early warning smoke detection and Li-ion Tamer's leading off-gas detection technology helped cater to the safety issues.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Honeywell carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks worth considering are as follows:
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). AIT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.
Applied Industrial has an estimated earnings growth rate of 14.3% for the current fiscal year. The stock has gained 23% in the past six months.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). PH pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.3%, on average.
Parker-Hannifin has an estimated earnings growth rate of 2.2% for the current fiscal year. Shares of PH have rallied 7% in the past six months.
IDEX Corporation (IEX - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.7%, on average.
IDEX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 28.3% and 6.1% for the current and next years, respectively. The stock has rallied 24% in the past six months.