Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $41.21, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had gained 11.9% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 10.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.6% in that time.
Walgreens Boots Alliance will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.14, down 32.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33 billion, down 2.65% from the prior-year quarter.
WBA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.50 per share and revenue of $133.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.71% and +0.31%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% higher within the past month. Walgreens Boots Alliance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Walgreens Boots Alliance has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.21 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.21, so we one might conclude that Walgreens Boots Alliance is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
Meanwhile, WBA's PEG ratio is currently 1.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.